Crawley Spinal Health launches breakthrough MBST therapy for hands, feet and ankles

New treatment offers non-invasive alternative to surgery and medication for joint pain and musculoskeletal conditions

Crawley Spinal Health is responding to growing demand for non-surgical joint care with the launch of an advanced Magnetic Resonance Therapy (MBST) treatment targeting smaller joints, including the hands, feet, and ankles, a first for the clinic and a major step forward in drug-free pain relief for patients across the region.

Launching on 25 April, Crawley Spinal Health will be providing a non-invasive medical treatment alternative for individuals suffering from arthritis, fractures, tendon and ligament injuries, amongst other musculoskeletal conditions.

MBST, which is a non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic fields to stimulate cell regeneration in bone, cartilage, ligament, and tendon tissue, works by activating the body’s natural repair mechanisms at a cellular level. The therapy helps to speed up the healing process, reduce pain, and improve mobility without the need for surgery, steroid injections, or long-term medication.

This new addition builds on the success of MBST at the clinic’s partner practice in Horley, where a larger MBST device is already in use for treating conditions in the spine, hips, and knees. Now, with the introduction of a smaller, targeted device, Crawley Spinal Health is expanding access to this cutting-edge technology for a wider range of joint issues.

The therapy is already widely used by elite athletes and European sports teams to shorten injury recovery times, but its wider application for everyday joint pain and degenerative conditions like osteoarthritis is gaining momentum across the UK.

Philip Mitchell, Clinical Director of Crawley Spinal Health, said: “We’ve seen fantastic results from MBST therapy for spine, hip and knee issues at our Horley practice, and patients kept asking whether it could help their hands, ankles or feet too. Now we can say yes. Our own son recently fractured his ankle and he’ll be the first patient using the new system, which feels like the perfect start.”

While NHS waiting lists have seen some improvement, with a reported decline to 7.43 million people in January 2025, many patients still face significant delays for elective procedures. This has led to a notable shift towards private healthcare options. For instance, in the third quarter of 2024, there were 223,000 admissions to private hospitals in the UK — marking the highest rate for that period and reflecting a 1% increase from the same quarter the previous year.

The clinic is offering free consultations to assess suitability for MBST and ensure patients receive the most effective therapy for their condition.

Mitchell continued: “It’s not just for athletes. We’re seeing grandparents get back to gardening without pain, teenagers return to the sports they love, and people who were facing the prospect of surgery now finding they don’t need it. In the current healthcare climate, where waiting lists are long and access to care is uncertain, having a treatment that can truly improve someone’s quality of life without invasive procedures is huge.”

Crawley Spinal Health is located at Southgate, Crawley, RH10 6ER. Appointments can be booked via the website or by calling the clinic directly on 01293 510210.