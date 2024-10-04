Dementia care manager from West Sussex to speak at world-leading Alzheimer’s conference in Switzerland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dementia care manager from Burgess Hill is speaking at the 34th Alzheimer Europe Conference 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland next week.

Care home operator HC-One announced that Amy Pepper is set to talk about the ‘under researched’ area of anticipatory grief, loss and adjustment for people living with dementia. Visit www.hc-one.co.uk.

The company said she will also talk about how people providing care can become more confident in helping people living with dementia who experience this type of grief.

Amy, who will speaking on Tuesday, October 8, said: “It is crucial that we shine a light on the under researched aspect of dementia. People with dementia can experience a anticipatory grief related to potential future losses, as well as grief associated with loss and bereavement. It is important to highlight this experience which can have a huge impact on wellbeing. I hope my presentation will help highlight the approaches that work to support people with dementia, which will encourage more research in this area.”

Amy aims to show that there has been little research on the impact of anticipatory grief in people who receive a dementia diagnosis. Amy believes this area that needs more research and HC-One said she will speak about how people can experience a grief reaction upon receiving their diagnosis, which could be related to a loss of identity. Any believes this could also be linked to losses anticipated in the future, like a loss of independence and functional ability, and a loss of a predicted future for those experiencing young onset dementia.

HC-One said people with dementia could also experience grief following a bereavement, and said the way a person understands or processes a bereavement can be complicated by dementia. An HC-One spokesperson said: “Through case studies and insights, Amy will seek to give practical examples of how to ensure people with dementia can be best supported to navigate these complex and challenges emotions.”

HC-One was founded in 2011 and it aims to support those in their care to lead their best life through its vision to be the kindest care home provider serving communities’ needs.