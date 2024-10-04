Reports of heavy traffic in Burgess Hill and Hassocks area as multiple roadworks carried out

According to the AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news traffic is moving very slowly on Station Road and Mill Road in Burgess Hill.

A notice at one.network/uk/westsussex said there is traffic control in place on Keymer Road with two-way signals. This is so South East Water can carry out ‘utility repair and maintenance works’ from Wednesday to Friday, October 2-4.

Other roadworks are causing traffic issues in the Burgess Hill and Hassocks area as well.

According to AA Traffic News, a section of Ockley Lane/Keymer road is blocked off. AA Traffic News said: "No through traffic allowed due to construction on Adastra Avenue both ways from Grand Avenue to Ockley Lane.”

A notice on the one.network/uk/westsussex live map has confirmed that West Sussex County Council have a diversion in place from Monday to Friday, September 30 to October 4. It said: “Road closure on Ockley Lane, Astrada Avenue, Grand Avenue, Ockley Way and Keymer Road, between 0930-1600 to allow for carriageway resurfacing works.”

The map said there will be two-way signals on Folders Lane, Burgess Hill, until Monday, October 7, for utility repair and maintenance Works by South East Water.

Middy photographer Steve Robards submitted photos from Station Road on Thursday, October 3, saying ‘half-mile tailbacks’ had hit Burgess Hill because of the roadworks outside the railway station. Some people driving through the town said on social media that it took 25 minutes to get from one of side of town to the other. Others said there have been queues in the centre of town since the Station Road roundabout was removed.

