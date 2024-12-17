Director of Clinical Services at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital recognised for delivering outstanding patient care

Mauriel Ramnarine-Ramkhelawan, Director of Clinical Services, from Spire Gatwick Park Hospital, has been recognised with a prestigious DAISY award.

A DAISY award celebrates the pivotal role and achievements that nursing colleagues have in providing excellent care to patients. The award is also a thank you for the extraordinary care that they deliver to patients every day. Any Spire patient or colleague can nominate someone for an award.

Mauriel was nominated for going above and beyond in the recognition and management of a safeguarding event that resulted in national changes. Mauriel raised concerns in relation to an external GP referral and subsequent patient presentation to the hospital. This was a challenging case that was recognised, actioned, and resulted in tangible change to improve patient safety, a testament to Mauriel’s dedication and attention to detail for all patients at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital.

Jayne Cassidy, Hospital Director for Spire Gatwick Park Hospital, said: “I’m thrilled that Mauriel has been named as a Spire DAISY award winner. She exemplifies the outstanding, compassionate care we strive to provide for our patients, and works tirelessly, every day to make our patients’ experience of being in our hospital as comfortable as possible. Mauriel is an absolute credit to Spire Healthcare.”

Mauriel Ramnarine-Ramkhelawan, Director of Clinical Services, from Spire Gatwick Park Hospital, DAISY winner for the South, said: “I am humbled and honoured to have received this prestigious award. My action represents a true reflection of the engagement between the Private and NHS sector effectively working in partnership to ensure the patient received the right care and treatment and that the public was protected from harm.”