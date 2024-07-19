Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you have a medical condition that could affect your ability to drive you must report it to DVLA.

There are 186 medical conditions that you should be aware of that might impact your ability to drive.

If your medical condition or its treatment may affect your ability to drive safely then your driving license may be revoked on medical grounds.

If you fail to report a medical condition that could affect your ability to drive you may face a fine of up to £1,000 and could be criminally prosecuted if you’re involved in an accident.

The Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency (DVLA) is the government body in charge of driving licenses in England, Scotland and Wales. Not only does the DVLA issue licences and car tax, it also assesses whether someone is able to drive if they have a medical condition that could impair their ability.

Drivers are expected to report if they have a medical condition or have undergone medical treatment that may affect their driving. Those who fail to declare a medical condition could face a fine of up to £1,000 and may be criminally prosecuted if involved in an accident.

According to GOV.UK, you must tell DVLA if you have a driving licence and “develop a ‘notifiable’ medical condition or disability”, or your “condition or disability has got worse since you got your licence”.

What health conditions can impact your ability to drive safely?

There is a long list of health conditions that can affect your ability to drive, however, GOV.UK have highlighted the following common health conditions that you must declare to DVLA. They include:

Diabetes or taking insulin

Syncope (fainting)

Heart conditions (including atrial fibrillation and pacemakers)

Sleep apnoea

Epilepsy

Strokes

glaucoma

What medical conditions do you have to declare to DVLA?

As well as the conditions outlined above, there are 186 medical conditions that you may have to report to DVLA, with each being outlined on GOV.UK, alongside information on what steps you need to take.

If you don’t tell DVLA about a health condition that affects your driving you could be fined up to £1,000 and may be prosecuted if you’re involved in an accident as a result.

Medical conditions you may have to declare to DVLA:

Absence seizures

Acoustic neuroma

Addison’s disease

Agoraphobia

AIDS

Alcohol problems

Alzheimer’s disease

Amaurosis fugax

Amputations

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Angina

Angioplasty

Ankylosing spondylitis

Anorexia nervosa

Anxiety

Aortic aneurysm

Arachnoid cyst

Arrhythmia

Atrial defibrillator

Arteriovenous malformation

Arthritis

Asperger syndrome

Ataxia

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Autistic spectrum condition

Balloon angioplasty (leg)

Bipolar disorder

Blackouts

Blepharospasm

Blood clots

Blood pressure

Brachial plexus injury

Brain abscess, cyst or encephalitis

Brain aneurysm

Brain angioma

Brain haemorrhage

Brain injury (traumatic)

Brain tumours

Broken limbs

Brugada syndrome

Burr hole surgery

Caesarean section

Cancer (leukaemia is listed below)

Cataracts

Catheter ablation

Cardiac problems

Carotid artery stenosis

Cataplexy

Cavernoma

Central venous thrombosis

Cerebral palsy

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

Chronic aortic dissection

Cognitive problems

Congenital heart disease

Convulsions

Coronary artery bypass or disease

Coronary angioplasty

Cranial nerve palsy (with double vision)

Deafness

Defibrillator (implanted)

Déjà vu

Dementia

Depression

Diabetes

Dilated cardiomyopathy

Diplopia (double vision)

Dizziness

Drug misuse

Eating disorders

Empyema (brain)

Epilepsy

Essential tremor

Fainting

Fits

Fractured skull

Friedreich’s ataxia

Glaucoma

Global amnesia

Grand mal seizures

Guillain-Barré syndrome

Head injury

Heart attack

Heart arrhythmia

Heart failure

Heart murmurs

Heart palpitations

Heart valve disease or replacement valve

High blood pressure

Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Huntington’s disease

Hydrocephalus

Hypertension

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Hypoglycaemia

Hypoxic brain damage

Hysterectomy

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)

Intracerebral haemorrhage

Ischaemic heart disease

Kidney dialysis

Kidney problems

Korsakoff’s syndrome

Labyrinthitis

Learning disabilities

Left bundle branch block

Leukaemia

Lewy body dementia

Limb disability

Long QT syndrome

Loss of an eye

Low blood sugar

Lumboperitoneal shunt

Lung cancer

Lymphoma

Macular degeneration

Malignant brain tumours

Malignant melanoma

Manic depressive psychosis

Marfan’s syndrome

Medulloblastoma

Memory problems (severe)

Meningioma

Mini-stroke

Monocular vision (sight in one eye only)

Motor neurone disease

Multiple sclerosis

Muscular dystrophy

Myasthenia gravis

Myocardial infarction

Myoclonus

Narcolepsy

Night blindness

Obsessive compulsive disorder

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Ocular myasthenia gravis (with double vision)

Ophthalmoplegia (with double vision)

Pacemakers

Palpitations

Paranoia

Paranoid schizophrenia

Paraplegia

Parkinson’s disease

Peripheral arterial disease

Peripheral neuropathy

Personality disorder

Petit mal seizures

Pituitary tumour

Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Psychosis

Psychotic depression

Pulmonary arterial hypertension

Renal dialysis

Retinal artery fugax

Retinitis pigmentosa

Retinopathy (with laser treatment)

Schizo-affective disorder

Schizophrenia

Scotoma

Seizures

Severe communication disorders

Severe depression

Sight in one eye only

Sleep apnoea

Sleepiness (excessive)

Spinal problems and injuries

Stroke

Subarachnoid haemorrhage

Surgery (if you are post-operation)

Syncope

Tachycardia

Temporal lobe epilepsy

Tonic clonic fits

Tourette’s syndrome

Transient global amnesia

Transient ischaemic attack

Tunnel vision

Usher syndrome

Valve disease or replacement valve

Ventricular defibrillator

Vertigo

Vision in one eye only

Visual acuity (reduced)

Visual field defect

VP shunts

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome

Do you have to surrender your driving licence?

You must surrender your driving licence if your your doctor tells you to stop driving for three months or more, your medical condition affects your ability to drive safely and lasts for more than three months, or if you do not meet the required standards for driving because of your medical condition.

If the DVLA or your doctor believe your medical condition or its treatment may affect your ability to drive safely then your driving license may be revoked on medical grounds.

How to get your driving licence back after it's been revoked?

You will only be able to reapply for your driving licence if its been revoked on medical grounds when your doctor confirms you meet the required medical standards for driving. You can check if a medical condition can affect your driving and learn more on how to report a health condition to DVLA on GOV.UK.