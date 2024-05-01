East Sussex man who had breast cancer takes part in charity fashion show and urges other men to get checked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Winter, 59, recently took part in The Show by Breast Cancer Now, a fashion event held in London on Thursday, April 25.

The charity’s show was hosted by TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, who has been a Breast Cancer Now ambassador since 2005, and Mark participated to show that it is not just women who can get breast cancer. Visit breastcancernow.org/get-involved/special-events/show-london.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark, an architectural technician and surveyor, said: “It was absolutely amazing.” He said the models, who had been measured for clothes previously, did two catwalk shows for friends, family and invited guests.

Mark Winter, 59, from Polegate, is urging other men to get checked for breast cancer after he was diagnosed with the condition a few years ago

Mark said it was great for him and the other men ‘to get out there as men and say “hey, you guys check as well, we can get it too”’. He said men are always urged to ‘check below’ but said ‘checking above’ is often overlooked despite how important it is.

Mark explained that he was diagnosed with breast cancer during the first lockdown of 2020. He said: “I had noticed previously that right under my left nipple it was quite hard but I sort of ignored it.”

However, Mark noticed that ‘it felt completely different to the other side’ and this played on his mind until he decided to have a doctor look at it. After a basic examination, Mark was advised to get the lump checked with a scan and biopsy at Eastbourne District General Hospital, where it was confirmed that there were ‘some issues’ with it. He then went to the breast clinic at Conquest Hospital in Hastings where he was told he had breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the women participating in The Show this year. Photo: Breast Cancer Now

Mark said: “I went in there assuming it would be absolutely fine.” He said: “It was just such a shock because ‘blokes don't get it’. Men don’t have breasts in the term we understand it.”

Mark said that ‘from then on everything was quite quick’ and he had a full mastectomy of his left breast with some lymph nodes removed. This left him with ‘little or no feeling’ in his left arm. Then he had eight rounds of chemotherapy and 15 rounds of radiotherapy. He said his diagnosis was in mid 2020 and his operation was in August that year, followed by fortnightly chemotherapy sessions from October 2020 to January 2021. In February 2021 he started radiotherapy.

He said: “It was less than a year and I was very lucky because I found it very early.” He also praised the quality of medical treatment he received from all the staff involved.

Mark said he will not get the ‘full all-clear’ for another 18 months, following a series of yearly mamograms, and he is on Tamoxifen tablets until then too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad