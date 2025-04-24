Eastbourne MP issues call to bring full maternity back to DGH
Eastbourne DGH’s maternity department was stripped of its consulted-led unit in 2013 after East Sussex NHS Trust opted to single-site these services at The Conquest Hospital in Hastings, 20 miles away.
The DGH retains a high-quality Midwifery Unit that facilitates the least complex births, which reopened in September 2024 after closing in December 2023 following ‘staffing challenges’.
The closure had impacted around three to four births a week, the trust confirmed, but the unit remained open for outpatient antenatal and postnatal services.
Mr Babarinde has also called for an acceleration in the Labour Government’s plans to rebuild the DGH, which, according to the MP, currently wouldn’t be set to be completed until 2041 following delays.
Eastbourne’s MP said: "I know how important the DGH is to our town and what it would mean for families and local growth if full maternity services were returned”.
“We’re one of the fastest growing resorts in the UK, we’re one of the largest towns without a full maternity unit, and I’m ambitious about making the case to bring these services back - even if it takes decades of campaigning.
“I was proud to invite DGH campaigner Liz Walke, who I’ve known since I was a child, to Parliament for the debate and to pay tribute to her longstanding hospital activism on the official record.”
