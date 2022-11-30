The UK’s eating disorder charity Beat has launched a free coaching programme for carers of young people.

Compass is for carers of those aged 12 to 17 who have been recently diagnosed with an eating disorder.

Maaike Palmier-Claus, deputy director of services at Beat, said: “Compass is for carers to gain that valuable insight into what their loved one is going through, and understand the role they play in the recovery journey.

“It's also a safe space to share any worries and develop coping strategies for themselves. All too often we hear that carers don't feel able to take the time to look after their own mental health and wellbeing, so it's all about creating those good habits at the beginning.”

Charity Beats offers support to those with an eating disorder as well as their family, friends and carers.

The sessions are run on Zoom, and carers will receive a 50 minute video call every week for ten weeks, run by one of Beat’s trained support officers.

Carers in Sussex can sign up to Compass by speaking to their loved one's eating disorder service and asking for a referral.

Molly McKnight, from West Sussex, was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa in early 2021.

She said: “During the lockdown of 2021 I found the lack of routine difficult and the uncertainty of everything made me feel like everything I was once certain on had gone. I’ve always been someone who loves to be organised, and know exactly what I’m doing, so the idea of going back into another lockdown was quite difficult.

Maaike Palmier-Claus

"I think lockdown had an effect on everyone’s mental health in some shape or form. For me personally, I struggled with self-esteem a few years prior to my diagnosis, which I believe manifested itself into an eating disorder, and the isolation of lockdown allowed it to develop, since eating disorders thrive in secrecy.”

Molly’s disordered behaviour and restricting food was something she felt like she could control at a time when she couldn’t control what was going on around her. A change in her mood and personality, along with losing interest in old hobbies led to her anorexia nervosa being diagnosed.

Now Molly, 16, is in recovery, but she admits that the journey to start recovery can be as challenging as recovery itself.

She said: “It suddenly clicked that I had to make the change. No one was going to go and make mental progress for me. It had to come from me. I wanted to make other people proud, but I also needed to do it for me.

"I distinctly remember one day seeing a photo of my younger self on my first day of senior school, smiling, without a care in the world, and I realised, that my 11 year old self deserved more than closed-up shell of a life I was currently living. She deserved to join in with friends, make lasting relationships and achieve her dreams, without an eating disorder holding her back. The realisation that you are only ever once decision away from a completely different life, yet, it’s ironic that only you can make this decision, but now looking back, I am so grateful for my past self for choosing genuine recovery, and no part of me regrets it. At all.”

If you are concerned about someone you know, Beat offers this advice: Think about what you want to say and make sure you feel informed – Beat’s website has lots of helpful resources. Choose a time/place where you both feel safe and won’t be disturbed. Avoid before/after meals as this will be a stressful time. Try not to back them into a corner, e.g. try saying ‘I wondered if you’d like to talk about how you’re feeling’ as opposed to ‘You need to get help’. If they tell you there’s nothing wrong, even if they seem convincing, keep an eye on them and keep in mind that they may be ill even if they don’t realise it. Don’t wait too long before approaching them again. If you have serious concerns about their health, don’t hesitate to contact their GP as a matter of urgency.

Maaike said: “Eating disorders are mental illnesses, so the first signs are often behavioural or psychological rather than physical. These can include: Saying they have eaten earlier or will eat later, or that they have eaten more than they have. Strict dieting and avoiding food they think is fattening or hiding food. Taking a very long time to eat meals. Anxiety, particularly about eating in front of other people. Physical signs can include weight loss, tiredness and stomach pains. Eating disorder behaviours might include restricting food, over-exercising, eating large amounts of food (bingeing) or purging by vomiting, using laxatives or fasting.”

She adds: “It can feel very scary and overwhelming to be diagnosed with an eating disorder or have a loved one become unwell. However, it's completely possible to recover and go on to live a full life, free of the eating disorder - we see it happen every day.”

Compass is open to you if: your young person is aged between 12 and 17, are within the first two years of becoming unwell and has not started treatment for their eating disorder at the time of programme commencement. Your young person has a diagnosis of Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder or OSFED (Other Specified Feeding and Eating Disorder).

If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat, 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677 or beateatingdisorders.org.uk