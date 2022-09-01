Family pay tribute to caring Burgess Hill nursery worker, 21, who died waiting for liver transplant

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Louise Horne died on April 11, 2020, after developing autoimmune hepatitis and Covid pneumonitis, an inquest heard.

The inquest, held on August 10 at Southwark Coroners Court, heard that Katie first visited the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath with jaundice on March 1 and was admitted on March 18 due to concerns of ‘incipient liver failure’.

The record of inquest said she was monitored by Kings College Hospital liver unit but was not transferred there until later in March because the first wave of the Covid pandemic had limited the capacity of the hospital to provide care.

Katie Horne from Burgess Hill died while waiting for a liver transplant on April 11, 2020. Photo courtesy of Samantha Horne

Katie’s mother Samantha Horne said: “Katie was a beautiful caring young woman with her whole life ahead of her.

“She loved life, was full of fun and a joy to be with and we were so lucky to have her.

“She had a beautiful smile and a wonderful laugh.

“She has left a massive hole in our lives and hearts that will never be filled.”

Samantha added: “She loved children and her job working at Rosebuds nursery in Burgess Hill.

“She never got the chance to have children of her own or meet her first nephew.”

Senior coroner Andrew Harris concluded that Katie died of natural causes.

The record of inquest said that after Katie first visited Princess Royal Hospital she was diagnosed as having hepatitis and investigated as an outpatient.

Her liver function tests were monitored and deteriorated, it said, but viral antibody test results available on March 9 were not identified by doctors until March 16 when a gastroenterologist was first consulted.

The record of inquest said Katie was admitted to Princess Royal Hospital two days later and was treated with steroids starting on March 20.

However, she proved to be ‘steroid resistant’, the inquest heard.

Katie was then transferred to Kings College Hospital on March 24 with the aim of getting a liver transplant.