New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Crunch And Co at 7 Church Street, Brighton; rated on February 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Gelato Gusto at 2 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on February 20

New food hygiene ratings. Pic: staff

• Rated 5: Salt Shed at 111 Church Street, Brighton; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Franco Manca at 1 - 2 Regent Street, Brighton; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Red Snapper at 90 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on February 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Red Fish Art And Coffee at 7 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Almoosh Arabic Restaurant at 8 Western Road, Hove; rated on February 11

• Rated 3: Morley's Brighton at 22 St James's Street, Brighton; rated on February 19

• Rated 3: Wood And Coal at 8 Sea Lanes, 300 Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on January 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 0: Blossom Cafe Bar at 7 Fenchurch Walk, Brighton; rated on January 21

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Earth And Stars at Public House, 46 Windsor Street, Brighton; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Somkid Hughes At Three Jolly Butchers at 59 North Road, Brighton; rated on February 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Brighton Music Hall at 127 - 131 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on February 15

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Seaside Kebab at 12 - 14 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on February 19