New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hastings United Sports & Social Club at Sports And Social Club, Elphinstone Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 23.

• Rated 4: Aida Cuisine at 26 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 6.

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Hastings United Football Club at The Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 23.

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Tulsi Spice Hut at 31 Plynlimmon Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 6.