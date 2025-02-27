Food hygiene ratings handed to four Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hastings United Sports & Social Club at Sports And Social Club, Elphinstone Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 23.

• Rated 4: Aida Cuisine at 26 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 6.

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Hastings United Football Club at The Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 23.

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Tulsi Spice Hut at 31 Plynlimmon Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 6.

