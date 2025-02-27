New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Yew Tree Inn at Yew Tree Inn The Street, Arlington, East Sussex; rated on February 19.

• Rated 3: Nutley Arms at The Nutley Arms Fords Green Road, Nutley, East Sussex; rated on February 3.

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Shelly's at Arlington Stadium Arlington Road West, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on February 22.