Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden establishments

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 12:03 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Yew Tree Inn at Yew Tree Inn The Street, Arlington, East Sussex; rated on February 19.

• Rated 3: Nutley Arms at The Nutley Arms Fords Green Road, Nutley, East Sussex; rated on February 3.

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Shelly's at Arlington Stadium Arlington Road West, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on February 22.

