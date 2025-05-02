Former chairman of NHS England to speak at club meeting in Haywards Heath

Impact Lunch Club has announced that the former chairman of NHS England is set to speak at its next meeting.

Richard Meddings CBE will be the guest speaker on Friday, May 23, at the Haywards Heath Golf Club.

A spokesperson said: “This lunch club meets most months and combines an enjoyable lunch with an interesting talk on a wide variety of subjects.

“It has raised almost £1million, including bequests for Impact Foundation, a charity based in Haywards Heath.”

The former chairman of NHS England will be the guest speaker at Impact Lunch Club on Friday, May 23, at Haywards Heath Golf Club. Photo: Google Street View

This charity is celebrating 40 years of preventing and treating needless disability in many parts of Asia and Africa, for example, through fully equipped mobile hospitals that travel to remote areas to provide surgery. Impact also runs a thriving nutrition programme in Mid Sussex.

People interested in joining the May lunch or other upcoming events can contact Julia at Impact Foundation via [email protected] or 01444 457080.

