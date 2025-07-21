‘Get assessed and treated the same day’: Sussex residents encouraged to think Pharmacy First for minor illnesses

People across Sussex are being encouraged to visit their local pharmacy first for help with minor health concerns, as part of a national NHS initiative aimed at improving access to care and reducing pressure on GP surgeries.

Since January 2023, patients have also been able to get treatment for seven common conditions at their high street pharmacy without needing to see a GP, as part of a major transformation in the way the NHS delivers care. The Pharmacy First service is helping to free up hundreds of GP appointments every month across Sussex for patients with more complex needs.

Highly trained pharmacists can assess and treat patients for the following conditions without the need for an appointment or prescription:

sinusitis (12 years and over)

sore throat (5 years and over)

earache (1 to 17 years)

infected insect bite (1 year and over)

impetigo (1 year and over)

shingles (18 years and over)

non-recurring urinary tract infections in women (16 to 64 years)

Think Pharmacy First

Dr David Stokes, GP partner at St Lawrence Surgery in Worthing, said: “For the longest time, community pharmacies have been a place you can go to get simple advice on health issues you are struggling with. Now, pharmacists are able to see and treat seven specific conditions, often on the same day, without needing a GP appointment.”

Community pharmacists can now also initiate oral contraception and provide ongoing monitoring and supply through the NHS Pharmacy Contraception Service.

Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals who complete five years of clinical training and now play a key role in providing urgent care in the community.

Kate, a pharmacist at Tarring Community Pharmacy, said the service is already having a real impact. “Pharmacy First is about getting people the help they need, quickly and safely,” she said. “We are trained to assess your symptoms, prescribe medicines when needed, and refer you to a GP if something more serious is suspected. It is all about fast, convenient care, and we are right on your doorstep.”

In addition to treatment for minor illnesses, many pharmacies offer NHS services including blood pressure checks, smoking cessation support, healthy lifestyle advice, and access to routine oral contraception.

People are also encouraged to share the reason for their call or visit when contacting their GP surgery. This helps reception staff guide patients to the most appropriate care, which may often be their local pharmacy.

If you are experiencing a sore throat, earache, sinus pain, a skin infection, or symptoms of a urinary tract infection, think Pharmacy First. Your pharmacist can help, and in most cases, there is no need for an appointment or a prescription.