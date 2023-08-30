Hassocks financier, 52, set to climb Kilimanjaro for his twin brother and Chailey Heritage Foundation

A Hassocks resident is preparing for the challenge of a lifetime to raise funds for the Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Fitness enthusiast Paul Pay, 52, aims to climb Kilimanjaro, which stands at an incredible 5,895 metres in Tanzania.

Paul said he is also taking on the challenge for his identical twin Lee, who was born with cerebral palsy.

He said Chailey Heritage Foundation’s specialist school supported Lee in his early years and his family believe this laid the foundations for Lee to live a mostly independent life.

Paul said: “Lee is so pleased that I am taking on this challenge to raise funds for CHF, although he obviously wishes that he could also take part. As an identical twin it is hard for him to watch the things that I do in my life, however he is always proud of anything that I achieve.”

Lee attended CHF’s school in the 1970s and ’80s and Paul said he and Lee were present when the then patron Queen Mother opened a new school wing. Lee went on to work for Brighton-based Infinity Foods for 20 years.

Paul said: “CHF is a pioneering charity dedicated to enriching the lives of the young people with complex disabilities and health needs.”

Paul, a director of wealth management for Barclays Bank, has previously tackled the Three Peaks Challenge. He has been attending regular gym sessions and fitness classes to prepare for his next climb and he is leaving for the 10-day expedition in Africa in September.

He has already smashed his £5,000 target on his Just Giving page by raising more than £8,000. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/paul-pay-1682332771276. He also received a £1k donation from Barclays.

Paul, who is set to join other climbers, said: “Meeting the group alone will be daunting, but the biggest challenge for everyone will be altitude sickness, as even the fittest people can still suffer. I am doing everything that I can to give myself the best chance.”