A Haywards Heath resident is concerned that a project for hundreds of new homes on green-field land will damage ancient woodland and ‘obliterate’ an iconic Sussex view.

Graham Hunt, 77, who is retired and lives in Hurstwood Lane, has spoken out about Homes England’s plan for 375 homes at Hurst Farm.

He voiced his frustrations at the Mid Sussex District Council planning committee meeting on Thursday, August 10, where the outline application was approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before this, the council had received more than 100 objections to the application from residents.

Graham Hunt says an iconic Haywards Heath view will be ruined by new homes, which have been proposed for green-field land

Graham told the Middy: “My concern now is to save the last bit of countryside and ancient woodland on this south east corner of Haywards Heath and make everything, roads and schools, safer for everybody, especially children, because it’s an absolute nightmare waiting to happen.”

He added that he thought the land that was sold to Homes England was supposed to be kept as countryside.

Graham is particularly concerned about losing the view of Victoria’s Trees on the hillside above Plumpton College, saying that this ‘V’ of 3,600 trees was planted in 1887 for Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have an unobstructed view, as a number of our neighbours do, and what were going to get instead is a brick wall of 70 houses,” he said. “It's an outlook and part of Haywards Heath’s history and culture.”

Graham Hunt says an iconic Haywards Heath view will be ruined by new homes, which have been proposed for green-field land

Graham also said the northern section of Hurstwood Lane is only 11ft wide in places with ancient woodland branches hanging over road and tree roots underneath with no pavements. He said: “Hurstwood Lane is just not suitable for this sort of traffic and they’re going to put construction traffic all the way down.”

In response, Homes England said they are proposing to restrict vehicles from using Hurstwood Lane as a through-route while reducing the speed limit to 20mph.

Graham said he is worried about the location of the proposed primary school included in the application. He believes it will be too close to dangerous roads, but Homes England has insisted the location will be appropriately integrated into the community to encourage walking to school.

Graham Hunt says an iconic Haywards Heath view will be ruined by new homes, which have been proposed for green-field land

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes England said the development’s layout has been altered to protect ancient woodland, moving the proposed school from behind the woodland to ‘a more accessible and sustainable’ location. They added that they would provide a new crossing on Fox Lane.

A Homes England spokesperson said: “We’re committed to delivering much needed high-quality homes in well-designed places and have worked closely the local community, Mid Sussex District Council and other stakeholders on the plans for Hurst Farm in Haywards Heath. We are pleased that with the approval of proposals for Hurst Farm, we can continue to work with the local community to deliver up to 375 homes, a country park, a primary school, a burial ground and allotments while also ensuring the preservation of the area’s ancient woodland.”

An MSDC spokesperson said: “New homes and associated community facilities are much needed in our district and this site was allocated in the local neighbourhood plan to provide this.”