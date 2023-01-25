Haywards Heath care home calls for 100 birthday cards for 100-year-old Sadie

Carers at a Haywards Heath care home are calling for 100 cards to be sent to a resident who is about to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Sadie Lassman will reach the milestone on Sunday, January 29, at The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home in Kleinwort Close.

The care home said Sadie’s celebrations will include a party in the resident’s lounge with her family and friends, plus a homemade cake, gifts and cards from the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadie said: “I never thought that I would make it to this age considering the serious illness I had as teenager. I’m lucky to be alive and my philosophy in life is never to give up no matter how tough the going is.”

Sadie Lassman will turn 100 on Sunday, January 29, at The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home in Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadie has a positive outlook despite a difficult childhood. She grew up in the East End of London with two brothers during The Blitz and had rheumatic fever in her youth. This meant she had to quarantine in hospital and spent a long time convalescing at home. Once she recovered she left school early to help earn money for her family. Sadie became a skilled seamstress and was known for creating beautiful garments with her family.

She married her husband Joe in 1944, and they had three children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care home said that since her youngest daughter Leigh and her husband passed away Sadie has been independent and managed a social life, joined U3A charities and volunteered at an Oxfam shop. She is also a keen gardener and attended a Sussex lip-reading class after losing her hearing, becoming its longest serving member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadie Lassman will turn 100 on Sunday, January 29, at The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home in Haywards Heath

Home manager Hasib Khan said: “Sadie is a lady of many talents. She has carried many of her hobbies into retirement, which is something we can all learn from. It is a pleasure to have Sadie at The Goldbridge and we can’t wait to celebrate her milestone birthday with her. We hope many people from the community will send in birthday cards for her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad