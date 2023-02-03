Edit Account-Sign Out
Frozen garden bins in Mid Sussex may not be emptied, warns district council

Contractors may not be able to collect waste from frozen garden bins, Mid Sussex District Council has warned.

By Lawrence Smith
2 minutes ago

The council said on its Twitter profile at 1pm on Friday, February 3: “Our contractors are experiencing problems with frozen garden bins. If the contents are frozen, it may not always be possible to empty them.

“If able we will try to return later in the day but your bin may not be emptied until the next scheduled collection.”

Mid Sussex District Council has warned that contractors may not be able to collect waste from frozen garden bins.

Mid Sussex District Council has previously said on its website that frozen garden bins can be damaged by the collection lorry. “If your bin freezes during very cold weather it may not be collected for safety reasons,” said a spokesperson.

Mid Sussex District Council recently announced that 120,000 kilograms of food waste has been recycled in just three months in a new collection trial. Visit https://www.midsussex.gov.uk/waste-recycling/bin-collection/.

