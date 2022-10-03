Haywards Heath mayor and deputy mayor deliver Silver Sunday treats to town’s care homes

Mr Mundin said: “Alastair, Margaret and I had a wonderful time visiting each of the care homes to deliver treat bags from Haywards Heath Town Council, so our lovely elderly residents could celebrate Silver Sunday in the comfort and safety of their care homes.”

He said: “We were so honoured to contribute to their celebrations and I would like to say a special thanks to all the staff who not only do such a tremendous job of looking after our older people, but also ensure they have lots of fun activities and events to enjoy.”