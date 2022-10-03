This year the pupils must research, develop and build a remote-controlled vehicle that can navigate an obstacle course at the South of England Showground.

They need to meet a list of specifications like artificial intelligence, camera attachment and a motorised chassis.

Teams from Burgess Hill Academy, Downlands Community School, Imberhorne School, Millais School, Oathall Community College, St Paul’s Catholic College, Sackville School and Warden Park Academy will put their vehicles to the test on May 19, 2023.

The launch of the Mid Sussex STEM challenge 2022 took place in the Mid Sussex District Council Chamber, Haywards Heath, on Friday, September 30

Peter Karmios, one of the organisers and owner of Bike Smart in Haywards Heath, said: “We’ve given the schools identical kits for a monster truck. It’s completely disassembled so the challenge is to build the vehicle from scratch. Then they have a budget to enhance its performance.”

“We’re stipulating that the driver will not be able to see the vehicle,” added Peter, saying that students will need to use build cameras onto it or develop a communication system.

Dr Jeremy Crooks, who is managing the judging, said students will also be tested on presenting their product professionally.

He said: “Fifty percent of the project won’t be about the race, it will be how the students create a business plan.”

Students will be supported by Sussex engineering and medical companies, including Flowserve, PSM Marine Engineering, Adelphi Nuffield Hospital, Bike Smart, Edwards Vacuum, Quantum Technologies, and Balfour Beatty.

Professor Winfried Hensinger, director of the Sussex Centre for Quantum Technologies, said: “What these guys are going to do is really create something new. Nobody’s going to tell them you have to do it this way or this way. It is similar to what we expect of the very best of our prospective PHd students.”

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “A key priority in our local plan for economic growth is a regionally significant Science & Technology Park to the west of Burgess Hill. This will help create more high skill jobs in STEM subjects locally, so it has never been more important to engage young people in these areas.”

Mr James Whitmore, The High Sheriff of West Sussex, added: “We have an obligation to our young people to give them a good education.”

