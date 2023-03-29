Haywards Heath software developer trains for London Marathon after 25 years without exercise

A software developer from Haywards Heath is set to run the London Marathon after having done ‘no meaningful exercise’ for about 25 years.

Colin Macconnell, of Marlow Drive, is training for the 26.2-mile challenge on April 23 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Colin, who lives his with his wife Jo and their two daughters Mollie and Ruby, wanted to do it after turning 50 last year.

“I’ve always said maybe I’ll do it one day,” he told the Middy. “If I’m not going to do it now, when am I going to do it?”

Colin Macconnell from Haywards Heath is training to run the London Marathon on April 23 to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society

He said: “Being a complete non-runner and non-exerciser it’s been quite a challenge to get up a level of fitness that makes it possible. One of my friends said ‘surely, there’s an easier mid-life crisis you could be doing?’”

Colin said he chose to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society because his mother-in-law, who had Alzheimer’s, passed away before Christmas.

He said: “It’s a really cruel disease for families because you see the person disappearing in front of your eyes.”

Colin also hopes to inspire his daughters and show them what is possible with hard work.

Colin is now following a 16-week training plan, having started training early by running around his block every day last November.

He said: “The 16-week training plan kicked in at the start of this year. You basically do three runs a week. You do two short ones and then on the weekend you do a longer run and you keep increasing the distance.

“I've been looking at my diet too and been eating a bit more healthily – more carbs to give me the energy. Last Sunday was the longest one I'd done so far. I ran 18 miles.”

Colin said it’s been a ‘shock to the system’ but he feels good about his accomplishments so far, having run the Brighton Half Marathon in February. He is now looking forward to the event in London.

He said: “If it’s anything like the Brighton half, the atmosphere’s going to be amazing. I don’t mind what time I get. It’s just a case of getting over the line.”

Colin thanked his family for their support and said his £1,000 fundraising target could be increased if he hits it soon.