Health inequalities linked to deprivation highlighted in West Sussex County Council survey

Health inequalities linked to deprivation have been highlighted in a survey commissioned by West Sussex County Council

Surveys were sent to around 30,000 households in 2024, with the aim of understanding health behaviours at a local level following the pandemic

The results were presented to a meeting of the Health & Well-being Board on Thursday (January 23).

A report to the board said: “There is some evidence at a national level that the Covid-19 pandemic impacted many aspects of health and well-being, and widened health inequalities.

“This survey was commissioned by the council to provide local insight into health, health behaviours, and health inequalities in West Sussex to help the council to plan public health services to meet the needs of the population following the pandemic.”

A number of key points were uncovered as a result of the survey, which was answered by almost 6,500 people.

Vaping was found to be more prevalent in more deprived areas and, as with smoking, those with a low mental well-being score were more likely to vape. Only a small percentage of those who vape said they had never smoked.

When it came to overall poor habits such as smoking, drinking more than 15 units a week, not exercising enough, and not eating the recommended five portions of fruit and veg per day, the figures were quite balanced.

In areas of higher deprivation, 52.7% of respondents said they were guilty of two of those habits, while the result was 50.1% in the least deprived areas.

People in the more deprived areas reported having a healthy weight (37%), while for those in least deprived areas it stood at 46.6% – though men in the less deprived areas were more likely to be obese.

When it came to alcohol, things were more complex. People in less deprived areas were found to drink more, while those in more deprived areas drank less but were more at risk from issues such as alcohol dependency.

The survey’s findings, alongside other evidence, are being used to inform the development of the West Sussex Joint Local Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2025-2030.