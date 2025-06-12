Heat-health alert issued for Sussex and Surrey as temperatures up to 30 degrees Celsius forecast in South East

People in Sussex and Surrey are being urged to keep themselves and vulnerable loved ones safe, amid a yellow heat-health alert.

The first yellow heat-health alert of the year has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Health and social care services are urged to prepare for ‘further alerts through summer’ as temperatures heat up.

The alert is currently in place from 9pm on Thursday (June 12) until 8am on Sunday (June 15) and covers the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions.

“The Met Office has forecast temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius on Friday,” a UKHSA spokesperson said.

Beach-goers bask in bank holiday sun in Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Whilst temperatures may not seem too high for the general population for now, data from UKHSA shows that even at these forecasted temperatures, vulnerable groups and health care services can be impacted.”

According to the Met Office, the will be highs of 25 degrees Celsius in Sussex and Surrey.

Under UKHSA and the Met Office’s weather-health alerting system, a yellow alert means that any impacts will likely include an increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “Our findings shows that even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.’’

Meanwhile, the Alzheimer’s Society has urged people to check in on loved ones with dementia they are ‘more prone to dehydration’.

"With over 31,600 people across Sussex living with dementia, it is vital they stay safe and hydrated during the upcoming hot spell,” a spokesperson for the society said.

"Dehydration is a common challenge for people living with dementia, as memory problems mean they can easily forget to drink enough water.”

During the hot weather, the charity suggests families and carers can help by leaving glasses or jugs of water within easy reach, sharing a drink with the person, leaving reminders to drink and providing high water content foods such as ice lollies, milk jellies and yogurt.

Marion Child, head of local services for the Alzheimer’s Society in Sussex, said: “People should absolutely enjoy the nice weather we’re having, but it’s important to note that high temperatures can lead to severe health problems for people with dementia unless they take special precautions to keep cool and well-hydrated.

"People with dementia may forget to drink enough fluids and wear suitable clothing. As the temperatures rise this week, we are urging families and carers to check in on people with dementia to make sure they are staying hydrated, wearing light clothes and keeping out of direct sun.

“Popping round to check on a neighbour, friend or family member with dementia can help keep them safe during the hot weather.”

Here are some tips from the Alzheimer’s Society to help support people living with dementia during the hot weather:

– Dress Appropriately - Light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes made from natural fibres help keep people comfortable and prevent overheating. A hat or cap for outside is also a good idea;

– Keep homes cool – Close curtains and blinds during the day, especially in sunny, south-facing rooms. In the evening open windows to let warm air out and cooler air in;

– Avoid the midday sun – Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day (11am-3pm). When outdoors, seek shade, wear a hat and apply high-factor sunscreen regularly;

– Find ways to cool off - Try putting a frozen bottle of water or ice pack next to a fan, for some DIY air-conditioning. Or place a washcloth and some iced water nearby;

– Ask others to help - If you don’t live near the person or are worried about someone – ask a friend or neighbour to pop in and make sure they're ok.

The charity added: “There are around a million people in the UK living with dementia and more than a third do not have a diagnosis. This means that thousands of people are facing the devastating realities of dementia without access to the vital care, support and treatment that a diagnosis can bring.

“If you’re worried about dementia, Alzheimer’s Society is here to help. Call their Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk.”

The UKHSA listed some additional ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather. These include:

– Keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun;

– If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly;

– Keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm;

– If you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them

The UKHSA data dashboard provides the latest details on HHAs currently in place and their duration, while its latest blog details how exactly heat impacts the body and what we can do avoid the negative effects. Read more at https://ukhsa.blog.gov.uk/2025/06/11/heat-health-what-you-need-to-know-for-summer-2025/