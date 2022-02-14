Here is when Bexhill proposals for new hospital will be unveiled

Bexhill residents are to get their first opportunity to see the proposals for building the hospital for adults and older people services on a site in Mount View Street, which would be built by the end of March 2024.

The NHS East Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SPFT) will be asking residents who live near the site for their views, which the NHS said will be taken into account when a formal planning application is submitted to Rother District Council in April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mount View Street, Bexhill. Image from Google SUS-220214-140028001

People will get a chance to see the plans and meet clinicians, service users and other project staff at two public ‘drop-in’ events to be held on Friday (February 18) between 3pm and 8.30pm and on Saturday (February 19) between 9.30am and 1pm at The Pelham Community Hub, Holliers Hill, Bexhill.

Paula Kirkland, programme director, said: “This new building is the first phase of a wider vision to create new modern facilities which can address all our inpatient mental health needs on a single site for people across East Sussex and beyond.

“Before we submit our formal planning application for the new building, we want to hear what local residents have to say about our plans. So, I would encourage people to turn up at our public events and give us their views and suggestions.”

Anyone who cannot make the two public events can provide feedback in a number of other ways.

People can see more details of the plans on the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust website at: www.sussexpartnership.nhs.uk/redesigning-inpatient-services-east-sussex-rises