Horsham care home with ‘open and inclusive’ culture gets ‘good’ rating after CQC inspection

A Horsham care home has received praise for its ‘open and inclusive’ culture following a Care Quality Commission inspection this summer.

Glen Arun Care Home in Athelstan Way received an overall ‘good’ rating, as well as ‘good’ ratings in all categories, including: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The service, which is provided and run by Lifestyle Care UK, provides personal and nursing care for up to 36 people and the inspection took place on July 11.

The CQC report, published on September 11, said: “The service was well led and had a positive culture that was person centred, open and inclusive. Staff understood their role and responsibilities, were motivated and had confidence in the registered manager. Staff told us the registered manger was approachable and supportive.”

People can see the full report at www.cqc.org.uk.

The report said that risks were monitored and assessments were updated, while people’s medicines were stored and administered safely. The report said there were enough staff to make sure people got the support they needed too.

The report continued: “All feedback regarding staff was positive and included they are ‘kind’ and ‘caring’. Recruitment systems were robust and ensured the right staff were recruited to support people safely.”

It said people were supported to have ‘maximum choice and control of their lives’ and said staff supported them in ‘the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests’. Risks to people were regularly assessed and updated, the report said, while actions had been put in place to mitigate the risks that had been identified.

The CQC also said: “Staff commented they felt supported and had a good understanding of their roles and responsibilities. The registered manager and staff told us the care of people living at the service was the most important aspect of their work and they strived to ensure that people received quality care.”

The CQC added that relatives of the people at the care home told inspectors that they were happy with the staffing numbers and said people's care needs were being met.