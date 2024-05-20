Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham District Council is alerting the public to possible presence of harmful food poisoning bacteria in packaged sandwiches from a London supplier that may be being sold in local shops.

The products, produced under the Bread Spread, Orbital Foods and Perfect Bite brands and all made at the same premises in Southall, include a range of baguettes, sandwiches and rolls which have been found to contain the harmful bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

An unknown number of the affected snacks may have supplied to corner shops and convenience stores in the Horsham District.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, Waste and Recycling Councillor Jay Mercer said: “This bacteria can cause serious illness in people, particularly those aged over 65 years, young children, and immunocompromised individuals, but also in pregnant women and their unborn babies.

“Our Environmental Health team is taking steps to remove any of the affected products from sale where they are found and is encouraging shop owners to check their stocks in case they may have been supplied with these products.

“Members of the public are strongly urged to dispose of any of the affected products they may have purchased, as they must not be consumed.”