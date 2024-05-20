Horsham District Council issues warning about contaminated sandwiches
The products, produced under the Bread Spread, Orbital Foods and Perfect Bite brands and all made at the same premises in Southall, include a range of baguettes, sandwiches and rolls which have been found to contain the harmful bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.
An unknown number of the affected snacks may have supplied to corner shops and convenience stores in the Horsham District.
Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, Waste and Recycling Councillor Jay Mercer said: “This bacteria can cause serious illness in people, particularly those aged over 65 years, young children, and immunocompromised individuals, but also in pregnant women and their unborn babies.
“Our Environmental Health team is taking steps to remove any of the affected products from sale where they are found and is encouraging shop owners to check their stocks in case they may have been supplied with these products.
“Members of the public are strongly urged to dispose of any of the affected products they may have purchased, as they must not be consumed.”
For further information or to report the suspected availability of the affected items being for sale, please contact the Council’s Environmental Health & Licensing team via [email protected] or by calling 01403 215 100.