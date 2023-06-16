NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Horsham schoolgirl's clever way to protect people from skin cancer

A Horsham schoolgirl has come up with a clever way of helping to protect people against skin cancer.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

Eleven-year-old Rosie Sullivan has created special bead bracelets which change colour when UV rays hit the beads showing they are strong enough to cause sunburn.

Rosie is now selling her bracelets across Sussex with all donations going to the charity the Melanoma Fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My bracelets have special beads that change colour when UV rays hit them, providing a perfect reminder that you that you need to wear sunscreen and protect yourself from the sun," she said.

Most Popular
Horsham schoolgirl Rosie Sullivan has come up with a novel way of helping to protect people against skin cancerHorsham schoolgirl Rosie Sullivan has come up with a novel way of helping to protect people against skin cancer
Horsham schoolgirl Rosie Sullivan has come up with a novel way of helping to protect people against skin cancer

"Melanoma runs in my family and in most cases is preventable, so I want to do all I can to educate others against this horrible cancer.”

Rosie’s idea was inspired by her uncle Steve’s experience with melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer.

He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2010 and then again in 2017. Seeing what he went through, Rosie decided to do something positive to prevent others from experiencing the same.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To date, she has raised more than £1,146 for the Melanoma Fund.

Each May, which is Melanoma Awareness Month, Rosie spends the month creating her UV colour-changing bead bracelets and improves her designs each year.

Have you read? Plans hot up for four-day South Downs music festival

The Melanoma Fund works hard to raise awareness of sun and heat protection in sport and outdoor recreation. Its free resources are used by thousands of sport clubs and outdoor groups to protect the health and reduce the risk of skin cancer for their members and staff.

For further information visit www.melanoma-fund.co.uk

Related topics:SussexSouth Downs