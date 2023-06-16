A Horsham schoolgirl has come up with a clever way of helping to protect people against skin cancer.

Eleven-year-old Rosie Sullivan has created special bead bracelets which change colour when UV rays hit the beads showing they are strong enough to cause sunburn.

Rosie is now selling her bracelets across Sussex with all donations going to the charity the Melanoma Fund.

“My bracelets have special beads that change colour when UV rays hit them, providing a perfect reminder that you that you need to wear sunscreen and protect yourself from the sun," she said.

Horsham schoolgirl Rosie Sullivan has come up with a novel way of helping to protect people against skin cancer

"Melanoma runs in my family and in most cases is preventable, so I want to do all I can to educate others against this horrible cancer.”

Rosie’s idea was inspired by her uncle Steve’s experience with melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer.

He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2010 and then again in 2017. Seeing what he went through, Rosie decided to do something positive to prevent others from experiencing the same.

To date, she has raised more than £1,146 for the Melanoma Fund.

Each May, which is Melanoma Awareness Month, Rosie spends the month creating her UV colour-changing bead bracelets and improves her designs each year.

The Melanoma Fund works hard to raise awareness of sun and heat protection in sport and outdoor recreation. Its free resources are used by thousands of sport clubs and outdoor groups to protect the health and reduce the risk of skin cancer for their members and staff.