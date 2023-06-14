NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Plans hot up for four-day South Downs music festival

A four-day music festival is set to be held at the foot of the South Downs this summer.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

The ‘One Love Festival’ is being staged at the privately-owned Highden Estate at Washington from August 10-13.

Festival organisers – a company called Back To Our Roots – are currently seeking a premises license from Horsham District Council for the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Billed as the ‘No 1 reggae festival’, headline acts include Jamaican singer Johnny Osborne and Junior Marvin with the legendary Wailers.

Most Popular
A four-day music festival is to be held at the foot of the South Downs on the Highden Estate at WashingtonA four-day music festival is to be held at the foot of the South Downs on the Highden Estate at Washington
A four-day music festival is to be held at the foot of the South Downs on the Highden Estate at Washington

The organisers say: “Summer festivals in the UK are a staple of the warm weather season, and this One Love Festival in 2023 promises to be one of the highlights of the year.

"The festival, taking place in Sussex is a celebration of reggae music and the laid-back, carefree spirit of summer. With top acts from around the world and a diverse range of food and drink options, One Love Festival is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to experience the best of the UK’s summer festivals in 2023.

“Our festival site boasts multiple stages featuring traditional roots reggae to contemporary dub and dancehall. Attendees can expect to see performances from some of the biggest names in reggae, as well as exciting up and coming artists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The festival atmosphere is relaxed and inclusive, with a strong focus on community and love.

Food and drink are an integral part of the One Love Festival experience, and our festival site offers a wide range of options to suit all tastes and budgets. From Caribbean street food to vegan options, there’s something for everyone.

"The festival also features multiple bars, serving up refreshing drinks to help festival-goers stay cool in the summer sun.

Have you read? Plans to open new animal hospital in Horsham

Dental crisis hits Horsham as residents told: You can’t have NHS treatment

“In addition to the music and food, One Love Festival offers a range of activities and experiences for festival-goers to enjoy. From yoga and wellness workshops to craft stalls and markets, there’s always something to do, see, or try.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The festival is also committed to sustainability, with a range of eco-friendly initiatives in place to reduce its impact on the environment.”

Last year the One Love Festival was held on the Wiston Estate between Washington and Steyning and featured Julian Marley – son of the legendary Bob – and former M People lead singer Heather Small.

Related topics:South DownsFoodWashingtonHorsham District Council