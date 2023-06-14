A four-day music festival is set to be held at the foot of the South Downs this summer.

The ‘One Love Festival’ is being staged at the privately-owned Highden Estate at Washington from August 10-13.

Festival organisers – a company called Back To Our Roots – are currently seeking a premises license from Horsham District Council for the event.

Billed as the ‘No 1 reggae festival’, headline acts include Jamaican singer Johnny Osborne and Junior Marvin with the legendary Wailers.

The organisers say: “Summer festivals in the UK are a staple of the warm weather season, and this One Love Festival in 2023 promises to be one of the highlights of the year.

"The festival, taking place in Sussex is a celebration of reggae music and the laid-back, carefree spirit of summer. With top acts from around the world and a diverse range of food and drink options, One Love Festival is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to experience the best of the UK’s summer festivals in 2023.

“Our festival site boasts multiple stages featuring traditional roots reggae to contemporary dub and dancehall. Attendees can expect to see performances from some of the biggest names in reggae, as well as exciting up and coming artists.

"The festival atmosphere is relaxed and inclusive, with a strong focus on community and love.

“Food and drink are an integral part of the One Love Festival experience, and our festival site offers a wide range of options to suit all tastes and budgets. From Caribbean street food to vegan options, there’s something for everyone.

"The festival also features multiple bars, serving up refreshing drinks to help festival-goers stay cool in the summer sun.

“In addition to the music and food, One Love Festival offers a range of activities and experiences for festival-goers to enjoy. From yoga and wellness workshops to craft stalls and markets, there’s always something to do, see, or try.

"The festival is also committed to sustainability, with a range of eco-friendly initiatives in place to reduce its impact on the environment.”