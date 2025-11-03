Hospice receives diversity accolade

Some of the St Wilfrid’s staff and volunteers with their certificate and plaque

St Wilfrid's Hospice has been recognised for its commitment to diversity.

The team has achieved a silver award from the National Centre for Diversity for its dedication to the 'FREDIE' principles, which cover Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement.

The accolade reflects 18 months of hard work and commitment from the whole hospice team. It began with focus groups and a comprehensive review to collect the views of staff, volunteers and people who use hospice services.

An action plan was drawn up and included the co-production of a FREDIE commitment statement, workshops, training, the launch of FREDIE forum events and changes to systems, structures and processes to ensure the hospice is doing everything it can to encourage a culture that is truly FREDIE focused.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s People Director, Georgina Chandler, said: “Achieving a silver award is an important moment for St Wilfrid’s, but it is by no means the end. There is lots of work to do to continue to live our commitment to FREDIE and ensure that everyone feels safe and included within our hospice community.

“Sadly, we live in a world where examples of unfairness, inequity and discriminatory behaviour happen too frequently, which is why it is so important to keep our FREDIE values front and centre of everything we do,” she added.

National Centre for Diversity Chief Executive, Solat Chaudhry, said: “St Wilfrid’s Hospice is showing the world how much it cares - not just through the compassionate support it provides, but through its deep commitment to fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement. This silver award is a testament to the hospice’s dedication to creating a culture where everyone feels valued and included.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.