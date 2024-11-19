Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures are dropping across the UK with many regions waking up to snowy or frosty conditions.

The UKHSA has issued amber and yellow cold health alerts.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice.

The UK is bracing itself for the first cold snap of the winter. The unusably cold November temperatures have already caused disruption, with many regions waking up to frosty or snowy scenes.

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather alerts for snow and ice across the Midlands, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland and north east Wales.

Whilst the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued both amber and yellow cold weather warnings across England, which could have significant impacts across health and social care services. People are being urged to check on family, friends and neighbours who are vulnerable and are more susceptible to the cold.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office Dan Suri said: “An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night. The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.”

Adding: “This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south.”

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for many regions across the UK. | Getty Images

How to stay safe in the cold weather?

With the cold weather expected to extend into the week, it’s important to keep ourselves warm as this can help prevent against winter illnesses such as cold and flu.

It’s especially vital for older people, as when we age our bodies find it harder to realise when we get cold and it takes longer to heat up. In older people exposure to the cold has an increased risk for heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia, arthritis pain and accidents in the home.

When outside wear layers to stay warm, wearing many thin layers as opposed to one warm layer will actually help keep you warmer as each layer will trap heat. Also be aware of frosty or icy surfaces and make sure you wear non-slip shoes to help prevent slips and falls.

When inside your house, the Met Office advises that you should keep it warm and maintain the temperature to at least 18 °C during the day and night. Don’t sleep with your bedroom window open as breathing in cold air can increase the risk of chest infections.

Eat regularly, with one hot meal a day and drink hot drinks. Try to stay active even when indoors, this can be as simple as walking around your home or getting up to get something from the kitchen.

Check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours who may be more susceptible to the cold, if you are concerned about your health or the health of someone else contact emergency services.

You can find out more about staying safe during cold and wintery weather at NHS.UK.