Hurstpierpoint mother who lost one-month-old baby writes book to help others with trauma

A Hurstpierpoint mum who lost her one-month-old baby has written a book to help others who have gone through similar trauma.

Liana Stemp, 40, began writing Three Little Birds after losing baby Brandon on September 8, 2019.

A donation from every copy sold will go to First Touch charity and Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

The book is available in shops like Waterstones and WH Smith, as well as online at Amazon and on publisher Troubador’s website.

Liana and Kevin Stemp's son Brandon in the neonatal intensive care unit at St George’s Hospital in London

Liana, who runs an aesthetic clinic in Hove with her husband Kevin, said: “At Brandon’s funeral, we played ‘Three Little Birds’, by Bob Marley, as we lit candles in Brandon’s memory as a symbol of hope. The song was also playing as I gave birth to Brandon, and it was the tune I sang most to him during many long hours by his side in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).”

Liana said Brandon was diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) during a gender scan appointment, meaning his diaphragm had not formed properly. She said her pregnancy was ‘very stressful’ and said she also developed prenatal epilepsy.

Liana said: “Brandon arrived by C-section on August 12, 2019. When he was born, we heard one tiny little cry, but he had to be intubated, so he didn’t make a sound after that. At the time we had no idea that would be the last time we would hear his sweet little voice.”

Liana Stemp from Hurstpierpoint started writing Three Little Birds after losing baby Brandon on September 8, 2019

Brandon was taken to St George’s Hospital in London, while the family was given a room at Ronald McDonald House Tooting. This house offers families with an unwell child a safe place to stay with ensuite bedrooms, a communal kitchen, laundry facilities and a lounge.

“We were so grateful for this wonderful facility," said Liana, adding that their daughter Elisia could occasionally stay there too.

Sadly, Brandon died after being in hospital for nearly a month. Liana described the pain as ‘immeasurable’ but said: “In the end, there was nothing more they could do. Brandon’s final moments were peaceful and for us as his parents, full of love and pain in equal measure.”

Liana said she has been uplifted by the positive reviews of her book, which covers subjects like miscarriage, birth trauma, baby loss and grief.

From left: Elisia, Liana and Kevin Stemp from Hurstpierpoint