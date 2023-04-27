Labour pledge more GPs as 64.5% of patients in Crawley denied appointments with their preferred GP

Labour is pledging to train 15,000 doctors a year so patients can see the doctor they want, in the manner they choose, as new figures reveal just 29.9% of patients in Crawley regularly see their preferred GP.

New figures show 1,730 patients in Crawley wait more than a month to see a GP, and only have a 61.1% chance of getting a face-to-face appointment. As many as 64.5% are unable to see the doctor of their choice.

Labour will this week focus it local election campaign on its plans to cut GP waiting times. The party is promising to:

– Double medical school places to train 7,500 more doctors a year, paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting will be setting out Labour’s plans to reform general practice in a speech on Friday [April 28]. Picture by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

– Guarantee patients face-to-face appointments if they want them

– Bring back the family doctor so patients can see the same GP each appointment.

A review published by the NHS last year found that seeing the same doctor for each appointment is better for patients and helps doctors spot serious illness earlier.

Before the pandemic, 84% of GP appointments were held face-to-face across the country, but just two-thirds of appointments across England were face-to-face in February.

Forty per cent of patients say they were only offered a telephone consultation when they last tried to book a face-to-face GP appointment.

Keir Starmer will be on a visit talking about falling numbers of GPs this week, and Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting will be setting out Labour’s plans to reform general practice in a speech on Friday [April 28].

Wes Streeting, Shadow Health Secretary, said: “It’s much better for patients to see the GP who knows their medical history, face-to-face if they wish.

“But patients are finding it impossible to get an appointment at all, let alone with the doctor they want, in the manner they choose.

“It’s no surprise given the Conservatives have cut 2,000 GPs since 2015.

“Labour will double medical school places to train 7,500 extra doctors and 10,000 more nurses a year, paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status, so patients are seen on time again.