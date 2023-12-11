Lewes mum with brain tumour appears in charity’s Christmas Advent Appeal to inspire people to donate

A Lewes mother-of-three who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour is taking part in a charity’s Christmas Advent Appeal.

Linda Goode, 51, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) in October 2021 after she experienced seizures and problems speaking.

Brain Tumour Research, who announced Linda’s role in the advent appeal, said the condition usually has a prognosis of 12-18 months. They said that the video, which is behind today’s door (Saturday, December 9), shows Linda dressed as an elf with fake ears and a red and green bobble hat.

In the video Linda, who is a freelance PE teacher and advisor, said: “Merry Christmas everyone. I’ve been living with glioblastoma (GBM) for 26 months. It's an incurable type of brain tumour. It’s devastating families worldwide and lots of families are affected in many, many different ways. I believe in miracles this Christmas, do you? Your donation could help families like mine find a cure before it's too late.”

Brain Tumour Research said Linda has undergone surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy and remained stable until a scan this summer showed that her tumour had grown. Since this scan, she has undergone more chemotherapy and has shared her story as part of the online advent calendar to tell people about the importance of research into brain tumours.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Please help us to raise awareness of the indiscriminate nature of brain tumours and raise vital funds to get us closer to our vision of finding a cure, thereby bringing hope to everyone affected by this devastating disease.” Visit www.braintumourresearch.org/advent-appeal.

The calendar launch featured a message from Antiques Roadshow expert, Brain Tumour Research patron and a glioblastoma patient Theo Burrell.

Brain Tumour Research said it aims to encourage visitors to make a donation through these poignant stories and said Linda has already inspired family and friends to raise more than £30,000.