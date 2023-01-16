A new public access defibrillator has been installed in the Ashdown Forest.

The device, which is funded by The Friends of Ashdown Forest and East Grinstead Memorial Estates, is at the Forest Centre car park on Colemans Hatch Road, Wych Cross.

It is registered with The Circuit, which maps defibrillators across the country so they can be used quickly in an emergency.

Ashdown Forest chief executive James Adler said: “Most people will know how important defibrillators are when it comes to saving lives after someone has experienced a heart attack. We are greatly indebted to both groups who have funded what we consider to be an important addition to our Centre.”

From left: Chris Ball, finance officer for The Conservators of Ashdown Forest; Pat Arnold, chairman of The Friends of Ashdown Forest; and Lloyd Richards, chairman of East Grinstead Memorial Estates.

Lloyd Richards, chairman of East Grinstead Memorial Estates, said: “We are delighted to help fund this vital piece of equipment.”

