‘Love Your Cervix’ campaign rolls into Sussex towns to boost cervical screening among young women

Buses featuring NHS messaging are now on the streets of Crawley, Brighton and Worthing as NHS Sussex ramps up efforts to increase cervical screening among women aged 25 to 29.

The buses are part of the ‘Love Your Cervix’ campaign, which encourages young women to book their cervical screening appointment when invited – helping them build a healthy lifelong habit that could save their lives.

While cervical screening uptake in Sussex is currently at 70.4% overall for women aged 25 to 64, the campaign encourages people aged 25 to 29 age group, where attendance is significantly lower and in some areas falls below 60%.

Dr Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention and Clinical Director at NHS Sussex, who led the development of the initiative, said:

“The campaign targets those who are either due or overdue their first and second screening appointments. We want young women in particular to be proactive about their health, take-up their invitation to attend cervical screening and develop the habit of regular cervical screening.

“In England, cervical screening currently prevents 70% of cervical cancer deaths. If everyone attended screening regularly, 83% of deaths could be prevented.”

The Love Your Cervix campaign aligns with this wider approach by NHS Sussex to preventative healthcare – bringing health messages directly into public spaces to increase awareness and reduce barriers to access.

Running across buses, social media, radio, podcasts, and in partnership with GP practices and local community groups, the campaign aims to empower young women with the information and confidence they need to attend screening.

Cervical screening checks for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to abnormal cell changes and, if left untreated, cervical cancer. The test is quick and simple, and plays a vital role in cancer prevention.

Tanisha Allen from Chichester, who recently attended her screening, said:

“My screening went really well. I was made to feel at ease, I felt safe, and everything was explained to me.

It wasn’t rushed – the practitioner took their time. It’s not as scary as people might think; it’s worth doing to keep yourself safe.”

Suzanne White, lead nurse at the Croft Surgery in Chichester, added:

“It’s so important to get people to come through the doors. Even if you’re anxious, we’re here to support you.

We can adapt the experience to what you need – bring someone with you, request a call with the nurse beforehand, or ask for extra time. It’s all about helping you feel comfortable.”

From July 2025, those aged 25 to 49 who test negative for HPV will be invited every five years instead of every three – a change based on strong evidence and in line with other parts of the UK.

Anyone with a cervix aged 25 to 64 is eligible for screening, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. If you're eligible and haven’t been invited, you can still request an appointment through your GP practice.