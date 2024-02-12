Major boost for cancer campaign spearheaded by Horsham doctor
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins says she is to encourage specific research into lobular breast cancer following a campaign by Dr Michaelis.
In a speech last week focused on improving women's health outcomes the minster specifically highlighted the campaign – known as the Lobular Moonshot Campaign – and recognised that lobular accounts for 15 per cent of breast cancers.
The announcement that she was urging more research followed a parliamentary lobby day when Horsham MP Sir Jeremy Quin raised the issue in Prime Minister's Questions and secured a meeting between Dr Michaelis and the Health Secretary.
Sir Jeremy said: “I congratulate the Moonshot team on their formidable work. It's a really important milestone for the campaign with the vital need to address lobular being recognised at the very top of the Department of Health and Social Care.”