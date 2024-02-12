Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins says she is to encourage specific research into lobular breast cancer following a campaign by Dr Michaelis.

In a speech last week focused on improving women's health outcomes the minster specifically highlighted the campaign – known as the Lobular Moonshot Campaign – and recognised that lobular accounts for 15 per cent of breast cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement that she was urging more research followed a parliamentary lobby day when Horsham MP Sir Jeremy Quin raised the issue in Prime Minister's Questions and secured a meeting between Dr Michaelis and the Health Secretary.

Horsham MP Sir Jeremy Quin with supporters of the Lobular Moonshot Campaign