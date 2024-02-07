Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee Gardens and The Pass at South Lodge Hotel have again been awarded Michelin Stars.

It is the fifth consecutive year that Restaurant Interlude has received the honour and this year it has also been awarded a Michelin Green Star.

The Michelin Guide gives green stars to restaurants which combine ‘culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.’

Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens has retained its Michelin star for the fifth year in a row

A retaurant spokesperson said: “This is significant to us in many ways. Not just as a testament to our efforts to keep our practices within the kitchen sustainable, but as acknowledgement to our local suppliers who support us with our efforts and also as a proud acknowledgement to our beautiful home within Leonardslee Gardens.”

Meanwhile, The Pass restaurant at the five-star South Lodge Hotel also retained its Michelin star. A spokesperson said: “We are super pleased to share that Ben Wilkinson and the fantastic team, both in the kitchen and front of house, have retained their Michelin star for 2024.

The Pass Restaurant at South Lodge Hotel has again retained its Michelin star 2024

“Awarded a Michelin Star and 4 AA Rosettes with Ben Wilkinson at the helm and his partner Monika Zurawska leading the front of house team, The Pass delivers exciting tasting menus making the very best of seasonal produce.”

