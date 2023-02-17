Edit Account-Sign Out
March strikes in Sussex: What you need to know

There are more strikes next month across a number of services and here’s what you need to know in Sussex.

By India Wentworth
2 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 12:05pm

Trains

The RMT union has announced further national strikes. The union’s 40,000 members across Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on March 16, March 18, March 30, and April 1.

Southern, Southeastern, and the Gatwick Express haven’t given details about how this will affect their services yet (as of Febraury 17).

Teachers

National Education Union (NEU) has announced more strikes, one of which falls on a train strike day.

March 2: All schools in Wales (postponed from 14 Feb), as well as South East and South West England, and London

March 15 and 16: All schools in England and Wales

More information from the NEU

Nurses

Members of the Royal College of Nursing will be striking for 48 hours, starting on the morning of March 1.

The following NHS trusts in Sussex will be taking part: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

More information here

Ambulance

In the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) region, the GMB Union balloted its members for industrial action last year and met the legal threshold to take action. Strike days are Monday (February 20), March 6 and March 20.

More information here

More news from Sussex here

