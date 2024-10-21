Members of the public taught to use a defibrillator in Haywards Heath for Restart a Heart Week

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:16 BST
Members of the public in Haywards Heath were taught how to use a defibrillator on Friday, October 18.

The event was part of Restart a Heart Week and was run by Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex at The Orchards shopping centre. Visit aakss.org.uk or find out where your nearest defibrillator is at www.defibfinder.uk. It took place from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Business founder saves precious memories with flower preservation service

Burgess Hill based photographer Graham Franks, who submitted this picture to the Middy, said: “KSS Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex, were demonstrating how to use a defibrillator because knowing how to use one could save a person’s life, as every second counts if you know what to do. The demonstrations attracted a lot of interest in The Orchards and passers-by were encouraged to try ‘hands on’.”

Members of the public at The Orchards in Haywards Heath were taught how to use a defibrillator on Friday, October 18

1. The Orchards

Members of the public at The Orchards in Haywards Heath were taught how to use a defibrillator on Friday, October 18 Photo: Graham Franks Photography

Related topics:Haywards HeathGraham FranksBurgess Hill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice