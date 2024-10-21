Members of the public taught to use a defibrillator in Haywards Heath for Restart a Heart Week

The event was part of Restart a Heart Week and was run by Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex at The Orchards shopping centre. Visit aakss.org.uk or find out where your nearest defibrillator is at www.defibfinder.uk . It took place from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Burgess Hill based photographer Graham Franks, who submitted this picture to the Middy, said: “KSS Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex, were demonstrating how to use a defibrillator because knowing how to use one could save a person’s life, as every second counts if you know what to do. The demonstrations attracted a lot of interest in The Orchards and passers-by were encouraged to try ‘hands on’.”