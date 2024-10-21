Members of the public taught to use a defibrillator in Haywards Heath for Restart a Heart Week

The event was part of Restart a Heart Week and was run by Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex at The Orchards shopping centre. Visit aakss.org.uk or find out where your nearest defibrillator is at www.defibfinder.uk. It took place from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Burgess Hill based photographer Graham Franks, who submitted this picture to the Middy, said: “KSS Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex, were demonstrating how to use a defibrillator because knowing how to use one could save a person’s life, as every second counts if you know what to do. The demonstrations attracted a lot of interest in The Orchards and passers-by were encouraged to try ‘hands on’.”