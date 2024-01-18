A care home in Mid Sussex has received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from the Care Quality Commission following an inspection last year.

The CQC said it inspected St Anne’s Residential Care Home, which is provided and run by Franciscan Missionary Sisters, on November 21, 2023.

The inspection report was published on Wednesday, January 10, and people can view it at api.cqc.org.uk.

The report said: “People were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service did not support this practice. There was a lack of documentation in some areas of care, this meant people might receive inappropriate, ineffective, or unsafe care and the registered manager would not be aware of this.”

St Anne's Residential Care Home in Mill Road, Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

The report added that people ‘were not always included’ in writing their care plans while staff ‘struggled to use the care planning system’. It said staff were not able to access risk assessments for people for guidance either.

The report continued: “The registered manager did not have oversight of the service as they had failed to carry out any audits, checks or reviews for eight months. Staff said they needed more support in the form of supervisions and they wanted to see the registered manager more active in the home.”

The report said the provider’s staff training matrix showed staff training had not been kept up-to-date and said the quality of the food provided by the service was inconsistent. It said: “Kitchen staff were unclear if anyone had allergies or special diets due to food intolerance, and relied on care staff to select the correct food for people. A person told us they bought in their own food as they didn't feel the service was able to manage the

diet they needed effectively.”

The previous overall rating was ‘good’ October 17, 2019. But the overall rating for the recent inspection dropped after the care home received ‘requires Improvement’ for the categories of ‘well led’ and ‘effective’.

The CQC said they have asked the provider to send them a report that explains what action they are going to take.