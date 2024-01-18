West Sussex County Council have announced that an important Haywards Heath road is closed until further notice due to dangerous driving conditions.

The council announced that Borde Hill Lane has water running down it after high rainfall and high groundwater levels.

They said this can freeze during cold spells and create dangerous driving conditions.

A council spokesperson said: “On Friday, January 12, while we investigated the cause of the excess water runoff, we erected signs encouraging drivers to slow down and warning of ice on the carriageway ahead of the affected stretch of road and continued to grit the area as part of our winter maintenance route. Additionally, due to the excess water washing away the grit a lot quicker than usual, we installed seepage bags to increase the salt content of the water in a bid to stop it from freezing.”

Borde Hill Lane in Haywards Heath is closed until further notice. Photo: Google Street View

After visiting the site on Monday morning, January 15, the council said West Sussex Highways requested three-way traffic lights be installed at the leak to help manage traffic safely.

The spokesperson said: “Regrettably, while our emergency response team were on site awaiting the arrival of the traffic management assets, a young motorist was involved in a road traffic collision. Immediately following this incident, a full road closure was put in place to prevent any other motorists from driving through the hazard.”

WSCC said the road closure will stay in place until WSCC Highways can confirm it is safe for drivers.

