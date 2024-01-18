Ice warnings in Sussex: important Haywards Heath road closed until further notice due to dangerous driving conditions
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council announced that Borde Hill Lane has water running down it after high rainfall and high groundwater levels.
They said this can freeze during cold spells and create dangerous driving conditions.
A council spokesperson said: “On Friday, January 12, while we investigated the cause of the excess water runoff, we erected signs encouraging drivers to slow down and warning of ice on the carriageway ahead of the affected stretch of road and continued to grit the area as part of our winter maintenance route. Additionally, due to the excess water washing away the grit a lot quicker than usual, we installed seepage bags to increase the salt content of the water in a bid to stop it from freezing.”
After visiting the site on Monday morning, January 15, the council said West Sussex Highways requested three-way traffic lights be installed at the leak to help manage traffic safely.
The spokesperson said: “Regrettably, while our emergency response team were on site awaiting the arrival of the traffic management assets, a young motorist was involved in a road traffic collision. Immediately following this incident, a full road closure was put in place to prevent any other motorists from driving through the hazard.”
WSCC said the road closure will stay in place until WSCC Highways can confirm it is safe for drivers.
The spokesperson said: “We have been made aware that some motorists are moving the closure barriers in order to drive through the affected stretch of road. West Sussex County Council Highways do not condone anyone driving through the closure and we have asked our contractor to undertake additional checks on the current traffic management while looking at options to get enhanced traffic management assets out to prevent people moving barriers etc. In addition to the above measures, we will continue to investigate the root-cause of the water seeping through the surface of the carriageway. South East Water have already attended site and stated that they do not believe the issue is not related to their assets. Consequently, West Sussex County Council Highways will undertake the initial necessary investigations as soon as possible.”