Mid Sussex District Council launches wellbeing campaign to help people focus on mental and physical health
and live on Freeview channel 276
The campaign encourages wellness and focuses on mental health, physical health, general wellbeing, and healthy lifestyle choices.
The council said the Mid Sussex Wellbeing Service aims to motivate residents to visit local leisure centres, parks and green spaces. Visit midsussex.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk.
MSDC Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communities & Communications Alison Bennett said: “There are a wealth of opportunities in the local area that will help to contribute to a healthier, happier life. Not only do we have fantastic leisure facilities and green spaces on our doorstep, but the Mid Sussex Wellbeing Service stands as a pillar of support, offering free services, workshops, and advice to improve your health and wellbeing.”
The council said The Mid Sussex Wellbeing Service is friendly and impartial and also promotes free services in the district, including workplace wellbeing workshops, alcohol wellbeing advisors and stop smoking services.