The first event this year is at East Grinstead Rugby Club, Saint Hill Road, on Saturday. The Mid Sussex Fun Run is at 9.30am, the Mid Sussex Mile is at 10am and 10 Mile Race is at 10.30am.
The second day is Sunday, April 30, at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath. The events are the Mid Sussex Fun Run at 9.30am, Mid Sussex Mile at 10am and 10 Mile Race at 10.30am.
The final day is at Burgess Hill Academy (Playing Field), Station Road. The events are Mid Sussex Fun Run (9.30am), Mid Sussex Mile (10am) and a 10k Race (10.30am).
Mid Sussex District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Parking Ruth De Mierre said “Running provides such a tremendous boost to our health, and the great thing about the Marathon Weekend is there are races to suit people of all abilities. ”
Visit midsussexmarathon.co.uk.