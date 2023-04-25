The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend starts this Saturday, April 29, with three races in three towns over three days.

The first event this year is at ​East Grinstead Rugby Club, Saint Hill Road, on Saturday. The Mid Sussex Fun Run is at 9.30am, the Mid Sussex Mile is at 10am and 10 Mile Race is at 10.30am.

The second day is Sunday, April 30, at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath. The events are the Mid Sussex Fun Run at 9.30am, Mid Sussex Mile at 10am and 10 Mile Race at 10.30am.

The final day is at Burgess Hill Academy (Playing Field), Station Road. The events are Mid Sussex Fun Run (9.30am), Mid Sussex Mile (10am) and a 10k Race (10.30am).

Runners in Haywards Heath at last year's Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

