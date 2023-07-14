There are currently more than 7,000 people, including 73 in West Sussex, on the active organ transplant waiting list in the UK, new NHS figures show.

Latest annual figures published on Wednesday (July 12) by NHS Blood and Transplant show that last year, there was a five per cent increase in the number of patients whose lives were saved or improved through an organ transplant in the UK.

In West Sussex, there were ‘more transplants compared to the year before’. Click here to see the figures for East Sussex.

A spokesperson for NHS Blood and Transplant – a joint England and Wales special health authority – said: “The annual Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Activity Report shows that 4,532 patients received donated organs from 2,386 donors – living and deceased – in the UK last year (2022/23). A five per cent increase on figures in 2021/22.

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

“In West Sussex, 56 patients received a living or deceased transplant, compared to 50 in 2021/22. There are currently over 7,000 people on the active transplant waiting list in the UK, including 73 patients from West Sussex.”

Clinicians have warned that opportunities for transplant are still being missed ‘due to families declining to support donation’.

People in West Sussex are being urged to confirm their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

"Families are more likely to support donation when they already know it was what their relative wanted,” the NHS NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said.

"Nine out of ten families honour their family member when the donor had confirmed their decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

“Last year there were 34 organ donors in West Sussex – living and deceased – with 31 the year before.”

Anthony Clarkson, director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said more than 50,000 people are alive in the UK today ‘thanks to the life-saving gift of organ donation’, with 42 patients receiving a deceased transplant in West Sussex last year.

"But this wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our incredible donors and their families who have given their support for donation at what is often the most difficult of times,” Mr Clarkson said.

"We know that most people support organ donation in principle, and we have seen a steady increase in the number of people confirming their support for organ donation via the NHS Organ Donor Register, including 428,821 people in West Sussex.

“However, we still need families to support their loved one’s decision and agree to donation when approached, which we know is most likely when they know that’s what they wanted. With only one per cent of people dying in circumstances where organ donation is possible, every donor is precious and has the potential to save up to nine lives.

“We urge everyone who supports organ donation to confirm their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register. It is a simple action which only takes two minutes; but can ultimately save lives.”

To find out more, and confirm your support for organ donation, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.