Grant Stevenson, planning director at Rainier Developments, said: “Evidence prepared for our appeal showed that that residents in just under two thirds of the 1,518 care beds in Mid Sussex currently have to share bathing facilities, so this new scheme, which will provide 64 ensuite bedrooms, will go some way to improving this situation. As a firm we are pleased to have played a key role in a deal that will help to make a big difference.”