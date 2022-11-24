Burgess Hill teenager releases charity single in honour of father with motor neurone disease

A 15-year-old singer from Burgess Hill is releasing a new single to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Emily Milton, who attends Burgess Hill Academy, has recorded ‘Believe’ in honour of her father Lance, 51, who was diagnosed with MND in April.

Emily said the song was originally written for Weald Theatre Group’s pantomime Peter Pan in January, which sees Emily playing Peter.

She said: “My dad wrote the melody himself with guitar and piano and then (writer and producer) Andy Parker wrote the tune and lyrics and composed it.”

Emily Milton with her dad Lance

Andy, who has known Lance for 35 years, then showed the song to Emily who performed it.

Emily said: “The song’s about Tinkerbell dying and about having belief to bring her back to life, as well as having support around you.”

‘Believe’ will be available to buy on Friday, November 25, for £1 per download from emilymilton.bandcamp.com/track/believe. It will be on all streaming platforms from December 2.

Emily Milton from Burgess Hill. Picture by Eddie Howland

Emily’s mother Sarah, 42, a secretary at Wivelsfield Primary School, said Lance has the Bulbar onset version of MND. The illness has no cure and means messages from the motor neurones stop reaching the muscles, which causes them to waste.

Sarah said: “At the moment he’s still mobile and can still walk around but he’s very difficult to understand as he finds it hard to talk. He also finds it difficult to eat solid food and his hands have got much weaker.”

She said Lance’s first symptoms started in March 2021 with ‘a slight slurring of the occasional word’.

Before his illness Lance was the director and principal of Act Too Arts Academy so Emily, who performs in Act Too shows, grew up with a real passion for singing and musical theatre.

Emily Milton from Burgess Hill. Picture by Eddie Howland

“When I’m older my main goal is to be in the West End,” she said, adding that she also dances four days a week. Emily won Mid Sussex Search for a Star last month and helped turn on the Christmas lights in Burgess Hill on Saturday, November 19.