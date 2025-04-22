New NHS chief executive visits teams across East Sussex hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New East Sussex Healthcare NHS trust chief executive Jayne Black visited teams across the county to meet colleagues and find out more about the services that the hospitals provide.

Jayne, who was previously chief Executive at Medway NHS Foundation Trust in Gillingham, Kent, took over from the role of Steve Aumayer, who had been Acting Chief Executive at the trust since November 2024, at the start of April.

Jayne said said: “It was great to be able to come and visit clinical teams over the last few weeks and get a deeper insight into the work that you do and the challenges that you face when you’re caring for our patients.

“While there are similarities between services we provide here and those that other hospitals I’ve worked at, every service is unique thanks to the people that staff them. It has been an invaluable learning experience for me and I’m looking forward to continuing to see and spend time with you all in the future.

New East Sussex Healthcare NHS trust chief executive Jayne Black (second from left) visited teams at both Conquest Hospital in Hastings and Eastbourne District General Hospital to meet colleagues and find out more about the services that the hospitals provide. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

“Thank you to everyone who took the time out of their busy day to tell me about their work and make me so welcome.”

Jayne has more than 30 years of experience in the health sector.

A nurse by background, prior to her role at Medway she was chief operating officer at University Hospitals Sussex Foundation Trust from 2018 and, before this, chief operating officer and deputy chief executive at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.

Jayne has also worked as Director of Strategy and Transformation for Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust and West Kent Clinical Commissioning Group.