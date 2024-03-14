New Wellbeing Hub opens in Burgess Hill to offer a healing initiative for the whole community
The Wellbeing Hub, which can be found at 25-29 The Martlets, held its grand opening day on Saturday, March 9.
It aims to be an inclusive, healing initiative that welcomes all members of the community and it is described as a place where volunteers focus on self-care, resilience building and establishing long-term connections.
Julie Ulbricht, who runs The Wellbeing Hub, said: “We’re here right next to the Burgess Hill Pantry, Food Bank and Zero Hub (zero-waste refill store).”
She said the launch started at 12pm and offered free hand massages from a group called A Touch of Gentleness.
Julie said: “It’s a really lovely thing to have. Other activities starting a bit later in the spring include a mother and baby group and talks about wellbeing, what you can do to look after your health, and ultimately a teenage group.”
She said: “We’d love to see you and you can find ways of connecting with us on social media as well.”
Visit Facebook or Instagram to follow The Wellbeing Hub online. To find out more email [email protected].
The Wellbeing Hub thanked everyone who attended the opening, adding that dates for more free hand massages with A Touch of Gentleness over the next few months would be announced soon.
Also at the event were The Freedom Network Choir from 11am to 11.45am who offered a free singing workshop with Rebecca Blech. This was followed by 15 mins of singing to the public.