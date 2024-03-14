New Wellbeing Hub opens in Burgess Hill to offer a healing initiative for the whole community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wellbeing Hub, which can be found at 25-29 The Martlets, held its grand opening day on Saturday, March 9.

It aims to be an inclusive, healing initiative that welcomes all members of the community and it is described as a place where volunteers focus on self-care, resilience building and establishing long-term connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Ulbricht, who runs The Wellbeing Hub, said: “We’re here right next to the Burgess Hill Pantry, Food Bank and Zero Hub (zero-waste refill store).”

The Wellbeing Hub launch day in Burgess Hill on Saturday, March 9. A Touch of Gentleness gave free hand massages

She said the launch started at 12pm and offered free hand massages from a group called A Touch of Gentleness.

Julie said: “It’s a really lovely thing to have. Other activities starting a bit later in the spring include a mother and baby group and talks about wellbeing, what you can do to look after your health, and ultimately a teenage group.”

She said: “We’d love to see you and you can find ways of connecting with us on social media as well.”

The Wellbeing Hub launch day in Burgess Hill on Saturday, March 9. A Touch of Gentleness gave free hand massages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Facebook or Instagram to follow The Wellbeing Hub online. To find out more email [email protected].

The Wellbeing Hub thanked everyone who attended the opening, adding that dates for more free hand massages with A Touch of Gentleness over the next few months would be announced soon.