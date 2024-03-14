The Society announced that its 2024 president Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO attended the event, which took place on Wednesday, March 13.

They said the day also saw 120 students and adults with additional educational needs come together from across Kent, Sussex, and Surrey.

Bryony Paine, study programme leader at Brinsbury College, said: “The students at Brinsbury College have been working hard over the last few months to create some fantastic work in preparation for the Jim Green Challenge. It has become an important part of our curriculum each year, and the students gain a huge amount of skills from participating in the group challenges, such as teamwork, communication skills, horticulture knowledge and practical skills. We had the added excitement of The Duchess of Edinburgh's visit, and the students were very proud to showcase their work.”

The Society said the challenge featured a variety of competitions and evidence-based project work. The skills needed included: practical crafts, verbal identification, pre-planning, and effective presentation of evidence. This year’s tasks included: constructing a model sheep from recycled materials; arranging a vase with collected dried flowers, seed heads, grasses, twigs, and evergreens; creating a wooden toy with movable parts using hand-held tools only; baking vanilla sponge cupcakes adorned with sheep decorations; and cultivating spring bulbs in a planter. The Society said participants also went through practical assessments, which involved identifying pond life, constructing a self-supporting scarecrow, and preparing a flowerbed for spring planting.

They said the Duchess visited each area to watch the challenges and meet students.

The Jim Green Trophy, for winning the identification section, went to the team from St Piers College. The Jim Green Challenge Rose Bowl for the overall winners went to Brinsbury College. The Duchess presented these trophies.

Bryony Paine added: “Brinsbury was very pleased to win the competition for the second year in a row, and they are already talking about the things they can do for next year.ˮ

The challenge is held every year in honour of Jim Green, the Society’s founder of educational outreach programmes who died in 1998. Visit www.seas.org.uk/countryside-learning/jim-green-challenge. Participating teams for 2024 included: Aldingbourne Country Centre, Brinsbury College, Manor Green College, Nescot College, Plumpton College, Princess Christian's Farm, St Piers College, Step by Step School and Woodlands Meed College.

The Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation offered football activities during the day, and students also tried milking the Society’s model cow, and met gun dogs and their trainers.

The awards ceremony ended the day and featured participation certificates presented by Michael Harris from Sussex Masonic Giving, the main sponsor of the event. Medals were awarded for outstanding achievements, and team shields were presented to category winners.

Sarah Peay, daughter of the late Jim Green and chair of the South of England Agricultural Society's Education Committee, thanked the event's sponsors, including: Sussex Masonic Giving, the Golden Lion Children's Trust, and Carole Hayward. She said public events like Spring Live! and the South of England Show support the Society’s vital educational work, as well as showcasing countryside industries to the public.

1 . Jim Green Challenge Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO presented awards at the South of England Agricultural Society’s 26th Jim Green Challenge Photo: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP)

