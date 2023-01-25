Lloyds Pharmacy has announced it will be closing its Sainsbury’s based branches later this year.

The company said the decision was due to “changing market conditions”. Sainsbury’s has not yet said whether it plans to maintain the sites as pharmacies.

One worker, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said: “So far there is a lot of speculation amongst the Sainsbury’s branches. We haven’t been told anything other than what was on the news last week. As a pharmacy that remained open during Covid and have been a part of the community for at least 16 years, it’s absolutely gutting to be told that we may no longer have a job.

"Pharmacy has gotten harder over the years with lack of stock and no availability of medication for a number of health conditions. We receive physical and verbal abuse from customers on a daily basis. It’s a thankless job but it’s one I love doing and for me, my patients are my number one priority. It’s a shame that Lloyds will be taking away a service that’s vital in bridging the gap in healthcare inequality within the community.”

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's Newhaven. Photo: Google street view

Lloyds is the only Newhaven pharmacy to open late into the evening. Residents have raised concerns that it’s closure will overwhelm other pharmacies in the town.

Lianne Lewis, 41, said: “I have used their service since it came in, and it being so close to me is better. My daughter gets my meds every Tuesday morning as they do my weekly prescriptions, she has college so goes down for 7:30am and then once she has dropped them home she leaves for college.

“The closest once it closes will be next to Chapel Street doctors but they do not open until 9am. Walking can be difficult for me, this is why my daughter gets them. I run out by Monday night so I have to wait until someone can walk into town or I will have to pay someone to get them.”

Sainsbury’s said that they are exploring options for each individual branch, and that a review of the effected branches confirmed that “almost all customers will be able to access pharmacy services from nearby local alternatives from within a mile or less.”